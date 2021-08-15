Georgia murder suspect crashes during police chase

Georgia State News by Southeast Crime and Justice Correspondent Evan Green

A suspect in the kidnapping and murder of a Georgia woman crashed into another vehicle during a police pursuit.

Police wanted to talk to Demarcus Brinkley, 27, about the murder of a 27-year-old bartender named Mariam Abdulrab. While Abdulrab was coming home from work, a witness saw someone force her into an SUV. Another witness reported gunfire just an hour later. Her body was discovered shortly before 10 am.

Police spotted a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox in the southern part of Atlanta that had been identified as belonging to a person of interest in the shooting. Driver Demarcus Brinkley, 27, crashed into a Buick during a pursuit in Griffin. The Buick driver and Brinkley were flown to local hospitals.

Their conditions are unknown at this time. Once Brinkley is released from the hospital, he will be held on traffic charges. There haven't been any charges filed against Brinkley in relation to Adulrab's kidnapping and murder, which police say is still under investigation.

