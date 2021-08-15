Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

BMO Capital Markets Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$22.00

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMMCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reit#Bmo Capital Markets#Un#Canada#Smmcf Rrb#National Bank Financial#Cibc#Summit Ii#Tsx#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.710-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.450-$5.450 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LWSCF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.46.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

George V. Migausky Buys 7,000 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director George V. Migausky bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Oncternal Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives C$39.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.86.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 90.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 826,169 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Pure Storage posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 312.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Huntington National Bank Purchases 55 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Target Price at $15.60

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,911 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Patten Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

TSE CG opened at C$8.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of -5.43. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$17.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Stock Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $28,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Technologymodernreaders.com

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Lifted to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities downgraded BlackBerry from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $10.25.

Comments / 0

Community Policy