BMO Capital Markets Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to C$22.00
SMMCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.
