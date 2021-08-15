Benjamin Franklin's Family Tragedy Recalls the Importance of Vaccines

The most recent surge of COVID in the United States has bred a new type of narrative — call it the "vaccination regrets" genre. These stories feature people who didn't get the vaccine, were often aggressive in mocking those who chose to get their shots, then came to regret their choices as they got sicker and sicker, and then died. You probably recognize some of the names and stories. Phil Valentine, the conservative Nashville talk show host, died this weekend after once recording a Beatles parody called "Vaxman." Scott Apley, a Texas Republican, died earlier this month after calling a vaccine-promoting health official "an absolute enemy of a free people." There has been and will be more of this kind of coverage. Much of it is laden with schadenfreude, a just barely hidden sense of glee. There is something ugly about it all.