Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Brooks Range, Northwestern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 11:01:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range; Northwestern Brooks Range Snow in the Brooks Range Snowfall accumulation of 5 inches is expected at Atigun Pass through Tuesday with higher amounts to the east. Snow will fall at lower elevations including Anaktuvuk Pass, but any accumulation of snow will melt during the day. Temperatures will be cooling in the Brooks Range with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, and lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. The cooler temperatures will hold on into Thursday. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0