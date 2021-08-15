Cancel
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Brooks Range, Northwestern Brooks Range by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 11:01:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range; Northwestern Brooks Range Snow in the Brooks Range Snowfall accumulation of 5 inches is expected at Atigun Pass through Tuesday with higher amounts to the east. Snow will fall at lower elevations including Anaktuvuk Pass, but any accumulation of snow will melt during the day. Temperatures will be cooling in the Brooks Range with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, and lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. The cooler temperatures will hold on into Thursday. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks.

alerts.weather.gov

Bureau County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Carroll, Putnam, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Putnam; Stephenson; Whiteside Areas of Dense Fog for the Morning Commute Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to one quarter mile or less at times through 830 AM. Motorists should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. When encountering dense fog, slow down, keep your headlights on low beam, and increase your following distance. Be especially cautious in and near school zones.
Fairfax County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CHARLES AND SOUTHEASTERN FAIRFAX COUNTIES At 455 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodbridge, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Fort Belvoir, Lorton, Mount Vernon, Bryans Road, Mason Neck and Potomac Heights. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Franklin County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore Patchy Dense Fog continues over parts of the Tennessee Valley Patchy Dense Fog has continues across portions of the Tennessee Valley, with visibilities reduced to 1/4 mile or less in some spots. Some locations being affected includes portions of Interstate 59 in DeKalb County, U.S. Highway 72 in Jackson County, and locations along the Tennessee River from far northeast Alabama to Guntersville, the Paint Rock Valley in Jackson County, and rural portions of northern Madison County. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles. The fog should begin dissipating after sunrise this morning. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Nelson County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nelson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NELSON COUNTY At 703 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pekin, or 35 miles southeast of Devils Lake, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tolna and Pekin. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Baldwin County through 145 AM CDT At 109 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Magnolia Springs, or 11 miles south of Point Clear, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This storm will impact locations along the Fort Morgan peninsula, including near Gasque and Gulf Highlands. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Brooks County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Lanier, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 22:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brooks; Lanier; Lowndes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Lanier, Lowndes and northeastern Brooks Counties through MIDNIGHT EDT At 1128 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Valdosta, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake Park, Valdosta, Hahira, I-75 At Exit 16, Moody Air Force Base, Remerton, Dasher, Naylor, Twin Lakes, Valdosta Regional Airport, Kinderlou, I-75 At Exit 29, Blue Springs, I-75 At Exit 22 and I-75 At Exit 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Benton County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jones, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Delaware; Dubuque; Jones; Linn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jo Daviess, Buchanan, Dubuque, Benton, northwestern Jones, Delaware and northern Linn Counties through 645 AM CDT At 540 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cassville to near La Porte City. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Luxemburg around 545 AM CDT. Holy Cross around 555 AM CDT. Mount Auburn and Balltown around 605 AM CDT. Rickardsville and Bankston around 610 AM CDT. Garrison and Sherrill around 615 AM CDT. Vinton and Epworth around 620 AM CDT. Dubuque, Centralia and Durango around 625 AM CDT. Asbury, Peosta and Sageville around 630 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Wapsipinicon Golf Course, Bankston Park, Fillmore, Monti, Waupeton, Lattnerville, Pinicon Ridge Park, Buck Creek, Baileys Ford Park and Petersburg. This includes Interstate 380 between mile markers 27 and 55. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Flagler County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Flagler by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Flagler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Flagler and southeastern Putnam Counties through 415 PM EDT At 347 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fruitland, or near Pomona Park, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bunnell, Crescent City, Pomona Park, Andalusia, East Palatka, Fruitland, San Mateo, Satsuma, Welaka and Espanola. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Brown County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROWN AND NORTHEASTERN SPINK COUNTIES At 642 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stratford, or 15 miles south of Aberdeen, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stratford, Verdon and Ferney. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Orange County, NYweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Orange, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 05:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 06:17:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 500 PM EDT. Target Area: Orange; Rockland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey...New York Ramapo River near Mahwah affecting Orange, Rockland, Bergen and Passaic Counties. For the Ramapo River...including Mahwah...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Ramapo River near Mahwah. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 4:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 7.9 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning to a crest of 8.7 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Minor flooding along Route 202. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, State Route 202 floods downstream. Moderate flooding along Route 202 and Route 17. Water into backyards. Minor flooding along Brakeshoe Place, Brook Street and Catherine Avenue. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.7 feet on 01/25/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Ramapo River Mahwah 8.0 7.9 Mon 4 am EDT 7.8 5.5 4.4
Tishomingo County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-23 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tishomingo Locally-dense fog will occur in river valleys this morning Locally-dense fog will reduce visibilities to a half mile or less near rivers and lakes this morning. Motorists should be prepared for sudden visibility reductions. Remember to use low-beam headlights to aid visibility and reduce glare for oncoming traffic.
Dutchess County, NYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 07:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Dutchess The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dutchess County in east central New York Northeastern Ulster County in east central New York * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 715 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to bands of showers. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingston, Rhinebeck, Hurley, Woodstock, Pine Plains, Red Hook, Millbrook, Port Ewen, Lake Katrine, Staatsburg, West Hurley, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Olivebridge, Stanfordville, West Shokan, Mount Tremper, Phoenicia, Woodland Valley Campground, Esopus and Marbletown. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor poor drainage and street flooding.
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Upper Gila River Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN GRANT COUNTY UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 659 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Redrock, moving northeast at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cliff, Buckhorn, Riverside and Bill Evans Lake.
Benson County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Devils Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Benson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR BENSON COUNTY At 440 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Maddock, or 35 miles west of Devils Lake, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Leeds, Maddock, Fort Totten, Minnewaukan, Oberon, Harlow and Brinsmade. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Benson County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Benson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Devils Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Benson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR BENSON COUNTY At 440 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Maddock, or 35 miles west of Devils Lake, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Leeds, Maddock, Fort Totten, Minnewaukan, Oberon, Harlow and Brinsmade. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Dickey County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickey by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Dickey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DICKEY COUNTY At 527 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles west of Fullerton, or 13 miles northwest of Ellendale, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Monango and Merricourt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pike County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pike A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Pike County through 600 PM EDT At 530 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Greeley, or 14 miles southeast of Honesdale, moving southwest at 15 mph. This storm has shown signs of broad rotation be prepared to take action if weather condtions change rapidly. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Blooming Grove, Greeley, Pecks Pond, Promised Land State Park and Lords Valley. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 84 between 26 and 34. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Kemper County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kemper by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Kemper A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Kemper County through 400 PM CDT At 332 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near De Kalb, or 12 miles southeast of Preston, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include De Kalb, Liberty, Blackwater, Porterville, Prismatic and Tamola. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Mcpherson County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McPherson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MCPHERSON COUNTY At 502 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Leola, or 21 miles north of Ipswich, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Leola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Furnas County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Furnas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN FURNAS COUNTY At 617 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Beaver City to 8 miles south of Hollinger, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Furnas County. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

