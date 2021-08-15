Entertainer Eddie Geller Announces Bid to Oppose Franklin for Congress

The newest candidate for the seat in Congress that represents Lakeland is Eddie Geller, a 37-year-old entertainer and activist who recently moved to Brandon to run for the seat, The Ledger reports. Geller faces Jesse Philippe in the Democratic primary that will determine who faces Republican incumbent Scott Franklin of Lakeland next fall. He said he was motivated to run by seeing Franklin “vote to challenge the election results and perpetuate the big lie.” LINKS: Tampa Bay Times article | Campaign website | YouTube announcement.