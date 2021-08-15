Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceWERX Launch Drives AFWERX Small Business Focus on Universities and On-orbit Capability

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 8 days ago

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (USAF PR) – On August 19, SpaceWERX will officially launch. The kickoff will include a virtual Space Force Pitch Day highlighting the key partnership between the Department of the Air Force and small businesses by awarding up to $34 million to innovative startups competing for Small Business Innovation Research Phase II contracts. At the launch, SpaceWERX will also announce key initiatives to jumpstart the fall campaign.To join the SpaceWERX ecosystem click here.

parabolicarc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States Space Force#Us Air Force#Science And Technology#Department#Usaf#Ussf#Sbir#Sttr#Daf#Stratfi Tacfi#Afwerx Stratfi#Hermeus Corporation#Agility Prime#The Department Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Redwire Developing Key Technologies to Build Sustainable Lunar Infrastructure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (NASA PR) — The farther humans go into deep space, the more important it will be to generate products with local materials. Reducing Earth delivery requirements reduces overall mission cost and launch weight.  It also allows for the construction of infrastructure using space-based resources, a practice called in-situ resource utilization (ISRU). NASA is making long term investments to advance ISRU technology across multiple areas, including regolith-based in-space manufacturing and construction.
Aerospace & DefenseElectronicsWeekly.com

Redwire highlights HOSS (Hyperion Operational Space Simulation Laboratory)

Redwire, the Jacksonville, Florida-based space infrastructure company, has unveiled its Hyperion Operational Space Simulation Laboratory (HOSS), which it describes as “a first-of-its-kind digital engineering environment”. Announcing “initial operational capability” for the state-of-the-art facility, the company says it is designed to address next-generation space architectures and solutions, via artificial intelligence, machine...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Firefly Alpha Completes Static Fire at Vandenberg, Launch Scheduled for Sept. 2

BSS1 (DFAST Demonstrator)Technology demonstrationBenchmark SpaceUSA. CRESST DREAM COMETTechnology demonstrationUniversity of CambridgeUK. HiapoThermospheric researchHawaii Science and Technology MuseumUSA. NPS-CENETIX-Orbital 1Technology demonstrationAT&T / NPSUSA. PICOBUS-1PocketQube deployerLibre Space FoundationGreece. QUBIK 1Amateur radioLibre Space FoundationGreece. QUBIK 2Amateur radioLibre Space FoundationGreece. Spinnaker3Technology demonstrationPurdue UniversityUSA. TIS SerenityEducationTeachers in Space, Inc.USA. Source: Wikipedia. The two-stage, 29 meter...
Indian Head, MDSanta Maria Times

Eastern National Robot Rodeo showcases EOD emerging capabilities

INDIAN HEAD, Md. -- Explosive ordnance disposal and bomb squad experts in the Department of Defense and civilian sector tested the latest EOD robotics and emerging capabilities during the Eastern National Robot Rodeo and Capabilities exercise Aug. 2-6. The Robot Rodeo, in its fifth year, was back after more than a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TechnologyExecutiveBiz

Maxar to Continue Developing Open-Source Mapping Tool Under NGA Contract; Tony Frazier Quoted

Maxar Technologies has secured a potential $26.4 million contract to continue helping in the sustainment and further development of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s web-based “living map” platform meant for remote unclassified mission support. Under the five-year contract, Maxar will deliver geospatial tradecraft, engineering and software development support for the National...
Aerospace & Defensesuasnews.com

Centaur supports FAA evaluation for large UAS BVLOS operations

This summer, Centaur, Aurora’s Optionally Piloted Aircraft (OPA) system, participated in test flight operations at the Lone Star Unmanned Aircraft System Center of Excellence & Innovation (LSUASC) at Texas A&M University, one of seven FAA UAS test sites in the United States. These flight tests supported the FAA’s Advanced Air Mobility Beyond Visual Line of Sight National Airspace System Evaluation (BNE) project to better understand the impact of large UAS (over 55 lbs.) Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations in the national airspace system.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Kleos Builds its Military Knowledge under US DOD Program

Kleos Space S.A (ASX:KSS, Frankfurt:KS1), a space-powered Radio Frequency Reconnaissance data-as-a-service (DaaS) company, has appointed Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Mario E. Zaltzman as a military advisor for a 12-week period under a secondment program with the US Department of Defence. LTC Mario Zaltzman is a member of the US Army Reserve,...
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Redwire’s Space Simulation Laboratory Now Operational

Redwire has attained the initial operational capability status for its platform that is designed to accommodate digital engineering and simulation-based tests of space technologies. The Hyperion Operational Space Simulation Laboratory uses in-the-loop hardware and software to simulate artificial intelligence, cyber and other technologies designed for space architectures, Redwire said Thursday.
Aerospace & Defensethedallasnews.net

Attitude And Heading Reference Systems Market - Skyrocketing Demand For Precision Navigation In Aviation Industry

Attitude and heading reference systems are extensively employed in highly dynamic ground as well as marine ecosystems for typical applications, including undersea ROV piloting, platform stabilization, land vehicle guidance, and others. Surging demand for attitude and heading reference systems can be accredited to the high-scale accuracy and reliability offered in...
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Phoenix-based Honeywell to supply sitcom technology to Pipistrel

A Slovenian-based aircraft manufacturing company has chosen Honeywell’s compact satellite communications technology for three of Pipistrel’s new aircraft. The aircraft include the fixed-wing Surveyor and both unmanned Nuuva platforms, the V300 and smaller V20. Weighing in at only 2.2 pounds, Honeywell’s Small UAV SATCOM system is 90 percent lighter than...
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

NASA Seeks Student Tech Ideas for Suborbital Launch

WASHINGTON (NASA PR) — NASA is calling on all sixth through 12th-grade educators and students to submit experiments for possible suborbital flights as a way of gaining firsthand experience with the design and testing process used by NASA researchers. The NASA TechRise Student Challenge invites students to design, build, and...
Reston, VAparabolicarc.com

NASA Selects Leidos for Lifecycle Mission Support at Ames Research Center

RESTON, Va., August 19, 2021 (Leidos PR) – Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was awarded the Fully Integrated Lifecycle Mission Support Services 2 (FILMSS 2) contract by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to provide program, science, engineering, operations and project management support at the agency’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, California. The single award cost-plus fixed-fee and indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract holds an approximate value of $270 million. It includes a two-year base period and three one-year options.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Space to Become ‘Most Vital Domain’ For National Security, Say Defense Leaders in New KPMG/Space Foundation Report

Content based on interviews with nearly two dozen industry and defense leaders. Report determines that space domain partnerships are central to national security. Countries are realigning defense organizations to recognize the importance of space. COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 17, 2021 (Space Foundation PR) — Space Foundation, a nonprofit advocate organization...
Huntsville, ALparabolicarc.com

NASA Awards $500,000 in Break the Ice Lunar Challenge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (NASA PR) — As NASA prepares to go to the Moon with the Artemis program, in-situ resource utilization is paramount, and there is no hotter commodity than water. To that effect, 13 teams from across the United States have won a share of a $500,000 prize in a competition that asked for ideas for digging and hauling icy Moon “dirt” – or regolith.

Comments / 0

Community Policy