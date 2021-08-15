Motley Fool: Wix is an e-commerce growth story

Product summarization aims to automatically generate product descriptions, which is of great commercial potential. Considering the customer preferences on different product aspects, it would benefit from generating aspect-oriented customized summaries. However, conventional systems typically focus on providing general product summaries, which may miss the opportunity to match products with customer interests. To address the problem, we propose CUSTOM, aspect-oriented product summarization for e-commerce, which generates diverse and controllable summaries towards different product aspects. To support the study of CUSTOM and further this line of research, we construct two Chinese datasets, i.e., SMARTPHONE and COMPUTER, including 76,279 / 49,280 short summaries for 12,118 / 11,497 real-world commercial products, respectively. Furthermore, we introduce EXT, an extraction-enhanced generation framework for CUSTOM, where two famous sequence-to-sequence models are implemented in this paper. We conduct extensive experiments on the two proposed datasets for CUSTOM and show results of two famous baseline models and EXT, which indicates that EXT can generate diverse, high-quality, and consistent summaries.