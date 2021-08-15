Cancel
Motley Fool: Wix is an e-commerce growth story

By The Motley Fool
Dallas News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWix.com is a top e-commerce platform helping small businesses around the world unlock online capabilities such as ordering food for delivery, consulting with a professional service via chat or video, purchasing and consuming entertainment, and new product search and discovery. Wix’s no-code website-building business has had a busy 2021 so...

StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

It's Time to Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

It's never fun to see red in your portfolio, and watching a stock lose 15% or even 50% of its value is worse. Unfortunately, this is something that every investor will deal with eventually. And how you handle those situations matters a great deal. Will you panic sell? Or will you keep a level head?
RetailLas Vegas Herald

What Is B2B2C E-Commerce

Business-to-business-to-consumer Firms use other businesses to reach clients through eCommerce. In other words, it has features of both B2B and B2C models. Essentially, the originator business sells its products or services to a third party, who then passes the product or service through to customers. A general overview of the...
Cell PhonesDallas News

Motley Fool: Micron Technology’s memory products are in high demand

Micron Technology is one of the leading manufacturers of DRAM (dynamic random access memory) products used in consumer PCs and mobile devices, and its products are increasingly being used in cloud server, industrial and other enterprise markets. DRAM makes up nearly three-quarters of Micron’s total revenue. Micron is also a leading supplier of the NAND flash storage devices used in solid-state drives, which make up 24% of its business.
Internetfreightwaves.com

GEODIS opening e-commerce facilities

Small e-commerce sellers are continually on the hunt for the right partner for their warehousing and logistics needs. 3PL GEODIS is expanding its eLogistics service to include four total facilities designed to accommodate e-commerce inventory stocking and shipping requirements for smaller brands. When all four locations are operational, GEODIS will be able to offer two-day shipping to 91% of the continental U.S. with standard shipping services.
NBAmorningbrew.com

Icebreakers With...E-Commerce Mogul Marc Lore

Marc Lore has been dubbed the “LeBron James of business” for his many accomplishments, most notably founding Jet.com and selling it to Walmart. He recently left running Walmart’s e-commerce division to get his hands dirty with new initiatives, like buying the Minnesota Timberwolves with A-Rod. We talked to Marc about his next steps and how he managed to qualify for the US national bobsled team.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Is Snowflake Stock A Buy? Software Maker Sets Path To $10 Billion In Revenue By 2028

Think of Snowflake stock as a proxy on the torrid growth of cloud computing giants Amazon.com (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google. Many companies are turning to cloud computing services as part of "digital transformation" projects that aim to gain business insights from crunching massive volumes of data. The cloud computing titans offer their own data analytics and management tools.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

Growth stocks can be volatile, but they can generate wealth-building returns for patient investors. One company is growing enormously serving one of the hottest e-commerce markets in the world. Another is seeing accelerating growth supplying essential parts for automated factories and other industrial applications. Investing in growth stocks is one...
InternetThe Drum

Window box or walled garden? The e-commerce connection

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. We may be experiencing a slight delay. The...
InternetCanyon News

How to Start Your Own E-Commerce Business

UNITED STATES—You have a product you want to sell and you’ve decided that you want to sell it in the growing e-commerce market. There’s good reason to do so. E-commerce is growing every year and has lower running costs than owning a physical store. If you’re ready to start your own e-commerce business, these essential tips will help you get going.
Economynddist.com

The Brainstorm: E-Commerce Customer Service Strategies

The WBSRocks e-commerce roundtable features industry experts sharing their perspectives on issues critical to the manufacturers' e-commerce journey. In this issue, we ask: how can effective customer service strategies affect loyalty?. When it comes to customer service, you will often hear how important it is to provide extraordinary service. But...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Bugatti Group Selects Noogata to Drive Ambitious E-Commerce Growth Strategy

The No-Code AI Analytics Platform Provider will Target and Enhance Data Workflows and Business Intelligence. Noogata, a global leader in no-code artificial intelligence (AI) data analytics for enterprises, has been selected by luggage and accessories firm, the Bugatti Group, to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of their e-commerce business and marketing strategies globally. This will significantly grow their e-commerce business, with a strategic objective of moving 50% of their sales online. For Noogata it represents further growth, and adds the Bugatti Group to its existing client roster that includes PepsiCo, Colgate Palmolive and mDesign.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

AR-Powered E-Commerce Campaigns

Afterpay has launched a new advertising campaign in Australia with digital agency AnalogFolk called 'Carte Diem.' The campaign intends to announce the return of 'Aferpay Day,' a bi-annual shopping event created by the company that offers exclusive deals to Aferpay customers. Integrated into the campaign is a one-of-a-kind augmented reality...
InternetTrendHunter.com

E-Commerce-Backed NFT Platforms

E-commerce giant Alibaba has announced the launch of a new digital marketplace called 'Alibaba Auction.' The online platform will allow artists to sell their work as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to online collectors. This block-chain based platform will feature a countless number of NFTs, which will be sold to the highest...
Small BusinessFlorida Weekly

The Motley Fool Take

Wix.com (NYSE: WIX) is a top e-commerce platform helping small businesses around the world unlock online capabilities such as ordering food for delivery, consulting with a professional service via chat or video, purchasing and consuming entertainment, and new product search and discovery. Wix’s no-code website-building business has had a busy...
InternetOzona Stockman

Using e-Commerce in a post pandemic market

If the pandemic taught us all anything, it is that there is more than one way to serve customers. Social distancing forced many businesses to rethink how they deliver their goods and services. Many restaurants pivoted toward online ordering, no contact delivery, and curbside pickup. Retailers also borrowed the same strategies used by restaurants by offering curbside pickup, and online ordering…
Softwarearxiv.org

CUSTOM: Aspect-Oriented Product Summarization for E-Commerce

Product summarization aims to automatically generate product descriptions, which is of great commercial potential. Considering the customer preferences on different product aspects, it would benefit from generating aspect-oriented customized summaries. However, conventional systems typically focus on providing general product summaries, which may miss the opportunity to match products with customer interests. To address the problem, we propose CUSTOM, aspect-oriented product summarization for e-commerce, which generates diverse and controllable summaries towards different product aspects. To support the study of CUSTOM and further this line of research, we construct two Chinese datasets, i.e., SMARTPHONE and COMPUTER, including 76,279 / 49,280 short summaries for 12,118 / 11,497 real-world commercial products, respectively. Furthermore, we introduce EXT, an extraction-enhanced generation framework for CUSTOM, where two famous sequence-to-sequence models are implemented in this paper. We conduct extensive experiments on the two proposed datasets for CUSTOM and show results of two famous baseline models and EXT, which indicates that EXT can generate diverse, high-quality, and consistent summaries.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in August

Etsy is becoming a "house of brands" with its recent acquisition of Elo7 and Depop. Pinterest is reporting growth in all the right metrics, most notably mobile users and ARPU. The market erased 30% of Wix's valuation even though it modestly downgraded its full-year outlook. As they start to lap...
Solana Beach, CASan Diego Business Journal

Solana Beach E-Commerce Startup Raises $15M

Solana Beach-based , a company that offers a white-label rewards platform for online shopping and Internet referrals, has raised $15 million in venture capital funding. TVV Capital and QED Investors led the round. Other new investors include B Capital, the George Kaiser Family Foundation and Daher Capital. Joining existing investors Mucker Capital, Bonfire Ventures, Moonshot Capital and BAM Ventures.

