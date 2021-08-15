Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enid, OK

City to offer employees COVID vaccine incentive starting Monday

By Alexander Ewald
Posted by 
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7Gae_0bSCJjry00

The city of Enid is set to offer incentive payments to employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19, beginning Monday.

City staff will receive eight hours of paid leave upon showing proof to human resources of a complete dose of COVID vaccination by a yet-announced time, as part of a new directive Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert sent to employees at the end of the first week of August.

No alternative accommodations will be offered for employees who claim exemption from the vaccine because of medical or religious reasons.

Gilbert said he and city leadership believed incentivizing the vaccine is a good approach to handling the virus within the city administration building and facilities.

The directive, which lasts indefinitely, updates staff how to handle COVID problems since the coronavirus has again become an issue in the immediate Enid area, owing to the virus’ highly contagious delta variant.

Nearly all hospitalized COVID cases in the last 30 days were not fully vaccinated patients, according to last week’s Oklahoma State Health Department epidemiology report.

“Because the evidence shows vaccinated people are less likely to get sick, and if they get sick, they will be less sick,” Gilbert said Friday. “We’re all trying to maintain safe work environments for the public.”

Around 500 people currently work for the city of Enid, he said.

An entry-level city employee receives at least $8.49 an hour of base pay (or $67.92 a work day), according to the current agreement with the Enid chapter of the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees union.

Gilbert, who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, said the city currently has no idea who has or hasn’t been vaccinated as an official count.

Instead of COVID-specific sick time off, now employees who get sick with COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, would use their sick leave and follow CDC guidelines to isolate while contagious, Gilbert said. City of Enid employees normally receive 12 days (or 96 hours) of sick leave each calendar year, he said.

Michael Humphries, rep of the local union chapter, could not be reached for comment about the directive Friday. Humphries works as water foreman in the city’s Utility Maintenance Department.

In May, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) updated its COVID-19 guidance that employers are permitted to offer vaccine incentives. However, workplaces must accommodate those who cannot take the vaccine because of disability or religious objection.

The workplace instead must provide alternatives to those employees to obtain the incentive, such as accepting a regular COVID test.

According to EEOC, employers can ask for proof of vaccination without violating the Americans with Disabilities Act, by asking to see a vaccination card or submit a written affirmation, then to be kept on a separate record. Such proof of vaccination status is not subject to disability-related inquiries covered by ADA, according to EEOC.

As offering vaccine incentives to citizens and private company employees has risen in popularity, American cities have lately been following suit, while vaccine incentives have largely fallen by the wayside throughout Oklahoma.

Winter Park, Fla., is offering $150 to its 549 city employees who provide proof of vaccination over the next six weeks, Winter Park’s city manager said last week.

The city council of Abilene, Texas, meanwhile, suspended a 40-hour incentive initiative in July.

In Oklahoma, Nichols Hills in January offered employees 40 hours additional vacation time, along with COVID-related sick leave. In March, Lawton city councilors approved offering city employees $100 to get vaccinated.

Lawton on Aug. 5 announced a return to requiring masks in all municipal buildings and facilities, with social distancing mandates taking effect Friday.

Gilbert said he could not make employees wear a mask, but can suggest wearing them.

Comments / 0

Enid News and Eagle

Enid News and Eagle

Enid, OK
1K+
Followers
155
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Enid News and Eagle

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Nichols Hills, OK
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Local
Oklahoma COVID-19 Vaccines
Enid, OK
Health
Enid, OK
Government
City
Enid, OK
City
Lawton, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Enid, OK
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Cdc#The Incentive#Covid#Johnson Johnson#Cdc#Eeoc#Americans#Ada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Still looking for dozens missing in record Tennessee floods

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Search crews worked through shattered homes and tangled debris on Monday, looking for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee, killing at least 22 people. Saturday’s flooding took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, leaving people uncertain about...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is ordering assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy