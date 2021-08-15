Cancel
India has an opportunity to set new targets, pave new ways

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): While hoisting the National Flag at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijaywada on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday said that India has an opportunity to set new targets and pave new ways. Speaking...

India

"India@75 is declaration for a new India with new dreams"

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): India@75 is a declaration for a new India with new dreams, new energy and new commitment, said Union Minister Piyush Goyal while virtually addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry's Annual Summit's special session on 'Synergy between the Government and Business for sustainable growth'. The...
India

The Q and Chtrbox Launch New Platform Targeting India’s Fastest Growing Economic Market

BharatBox Delivers 700 Million Tier 2 & 3 Consumers with India’s First Integrated Platform Across TV, Digital and Social. QYOU Media Inc’s two business units in India, The Q and its recently acquired influencer marketing platform, Chtrbox, have together announced the launch of BharatBox, India’s first integrated marketing platform powering brands to reach consumers in Tier 2 & Tier 3 Indian cities across television, digital platforms & social media. Tier 2 & Tier 3 Indian cities, composed primarily of cities with populations of less than one million, are driving the next wave of economic growth in India in 2021, with this trend expected to continue throughout the decade. BharatBox (“Bharat” is an alternate word for India, and is often used by businesses in India to refer to the emerging India beyond its metro cities) will focus on delivering content from India’s most popular non-metro creators across television and digital. This new platform will combine the distribution strength of India’s fastest growing television channel, The Q, with Chtrbox’s deep data driven and cost effective solutions for building successful Tier 2 & Tier 3 targeted influencer driven campaigns.
Economy

Will India’s e-RUPI adoption pave the way for CBDC

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi launched e-RUPI, a digital voucher program in a bid to boost the country’s fintech sector. The Indian government has been making efforts to digitize payments and e-RUPI will go a long way in achieving this. However, with e-RUPI already present, what role will a central bank digital currency [CBDC] play?
Public Health

India to vaccinate Afghan returnees against polio

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): As India continues to evacuate people from Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Taliban, the Centre on Sunday said it will also administer free polio vaccines to Afghan nationals who land in the country. The move said the Union Health Minister Mansukh...
Society

West Bengal women tie rakhi to Afghan nationals Dum Dum

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], August 22 (ANI): Trinamool Congress organised a Rakshabandhan event in the Dum Dum area of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Sunday. During the event, women tied rakhis to Afghan nationals and others living in the area. The rakhis, called the Rakhi...
India

Sanskrit is a language with deep philosophy: PM

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): On the occasion of World Sanskrit Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Sanskrit is an ancient as well as modern language with deep philosophy. Prime Minister Modi extended his best wishes on the occasion of World Sanskrit Day and shared his greetings...
India

INS Shivalik, Kadmatt reach Guam to participate in Malabar

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Two Indian Navy Ships (INS) Shivalik and Kadmatt on Saturday reached Guam, an Island Territory of the USA to participate in the annual Exercise Malabar-21 exercise. "INS ShivalikKadmatt arrived at Guam, an Island Territory of the USA on 21st Aug as part of their...
Afghanistan

Afghan envoy appreciates words of sympathy from India

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): Afghanistan Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay on Sunday appreciated the kind words of sympathy and support messages from all Indian friends and the diplomatic missions in New Delhi over the suffering of Afghans in the past few weeks, after the Taliban takeover. "I appreciate...
Aerospace & Defense

Afghanistan MP breaks down upon arrival in India

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): An Afghan parliamentarian who was evacuated from Kabul broke down after landing at Ghaziabad's Hindon air force base early on Sunday. A visibly anguished MP Narender Singh Khalsa had to frequently wipe away his tears as he talked to reporters and told that "everything is now finished.""I feel like crying...Everything that was built in the last 20 years is now finished. It's zero now," he said when a reporter asked him about how he feels after being forced to leave his country.
India

Union minister Prahlad Patel launches indigenous food items

Imphal (Manipur) [India], August 22(ANI): Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti, Prahlad Patel on Saturday launched indigenous products manufactured by women's group in Imphal. These products were made at the Incubation Lab project of Manipur Food Industries Corporation Limited (MFICL). Minister in Manipur Government, Biswajit Thongam,...
India

Kalyan Singh, BJP's first chief minister in UP, dies

Aug. 22—Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who formed the Bharatiya Janata Party's first government in the state in 1991, died of sepsis and multi-organ failure at Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday, the hospital said in a statement late at night. He was 89.
Travel

Will Singapore's vaccinated travel lane help India

By Lee Kah WhyeSingapore, August 23 (ANI): Last week, the Singapore government presented its plan for relaxing safe distancing rules as well as gradually reopening the country to business travellers and tourists. This is in line with its earlier stated strategy to treat COVID-19 as an endemic disease and slowly...
Sports

Athletics is gaining popularity across India: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated all the athletes who bagged medals in the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi. Shaili Singh claimed the women's long jump silver medal in the tournament on Sunday. This was India's third medal in the World Athletics...
Public Health

Two passengers from Afghanistan found COVID ve

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Two persons out of the 146 passengers who landed in Delhi from Afghanistan on Monday were found positive for COVID-19. Speaking to ANI, Rajendra Kumar, Sub Divisional Magistrate said, "Two people coming from Afghanistan have been found COVID positive. They have been sent to LNJP Hospital."The second batch of 146 Indian nationals who were evacuated from Afghanistan via Doha arrived in the national capital on Monday on various flights.
Education

Construction of new govt degree college in J-K

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 23 (ANI): The construction of a new degree college in the Boniyar area of Uri sector in Baramulla district of north Kashmir is in full swing. The foundation stone for this new college was laid by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha last...
Aerospace & Defense

India pitches fighter aircraft

By Sahil PandeyMoscow [Russia], August 23 (ANI): India has pitched its indigenously built fighter aircraft LCA Tejas, Anti Tank Guided Missiles, Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK1A) at the International Military-Technical Forum "ARMY-2021" in the Moscow region. "In Army 2021, we are participating to showcase our export products some of them...
Aerospace & Defense

BSF observes, intercepts flying object in J-K's Arnia

Arnia (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 23 (ANI): A flying object was fired at by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the Arnia sector near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. "Today at about 0530 hours, a blinking red and yellow light in the sky observed...
Movies

Thalaivii to release on September 10

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI): The wait is over! Actor Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Thalaivii' has finally got a release date. It will now arrive in theatres on September 10. Announcing the same, Kangana took to her Instagram account and wrote, "The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed...
World

Afghanistan: Tony Blair says withdrawal was driven by imbecilic slogan

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan was wrong and based on an "imbecilic" slogan, former PM Tony Blair has said. He described the decision to withdraw troops from the country as "tragic, dangerous and unnecessary". Mr Blair, who sent troops into Afghanistan 20 years ago, said UK involvement in Afghanistan was...
Europe

Moscow believes that Spain’s “surprising” decision to deny permission to two Russian vessels could be due to “the Russophobic faction of NATO”

Russia does not hide its surprise at Spain’s decision to deny permission to two Russian ships to call at the port of Ceuta this week, as expressed by the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, María Zajárova, in a release published this Saturday on the website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

