Nigerian health research needs more regular funding

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNigeria's Tertiary Education Trust Fund has approved N8.5bn (US$16.83m) for medical research this year an increase of 13.33%. Of this amount, N1bn (US$1.98m) is specifically for research on COVID-19. The fund was set up in 1993 to improve federal and state tertiary education in Nigeria, partly by supporting research and publications. Its main source of income is the 2% education tax paid by registered companies. It's managed by an 11-member board of trustees. The Conversation Africa's Wale Fatade asked Friday Okonofua, professor of medicine and pioneer vice-chancellor of Nigeria's first university of medical sciences, to comment on the latest announcement.

#Health Research#Medical Research#Gdp#N1bn#The Conversation Africa#Okonofua#N5bn#African#The Gates Foundation#The World Bank#Nigerians
