Enid, OK

EDITORIAL: The One is exciting, but city still must tread carefully

By Enid News, Eagle Editorial Board
Enid News and Eagle
The planned display in Enid of what is being called the world’s largest Christmas tree is exciting news for the community and brings many positive possibilities.

Since the announcement of the holiday project called “The One” last month, work has continued at the site of the display for the infrastructure to accommodate the display. Organizations are making plans to accommodate the hoped-for large crowds that will be coming to Enid throughout the 42-day event.

However, legitimate concerns have been expressed about the public-private partnership between the city of Enid and the Williams family, which is pumping hundreds of thousands of private dollars into bringing this display to Enid.

There are many layers to this project. First, the Williams family is very open about their goal for this display. They want the display, called The Christ Tree, to recognize the Christian aspect of Christmas, which is the birth of Jesus Christ.

Second, municipalities and other types of government have to be careful not to violate the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment, which governs religious displays on public property. The city’s expenditure of more than $100,000 to accommodate the infrastructure of the project — plus the utility bills that will accompany it — could be problematic depending on the context of how the display is promoted.

Previous court cases have established that if a private entity wishes to place a holiday display on public property, it may do so with the city’s consent, and that these displays may be religious in nature with some caveats. In our case here, we believe the city should proceed with caution in their endorsement or views related to the religious aspect of the display. It may be best to let private entities handle the marketing and promotion of the event, without the use of city logos. The city should seek legal counsel in regards to imagery or city promotions of this event to make sure they pass constitutional muster.

While there are plans for worship services to take place around the display, The One event also plans for several secular events to accommodate the display, including a holiday market and concerts, and maybe even a reindeer exhibit. We also hope nonprofit organizations take advantage of the opportunity to raise awareness for their missions. Food drives, coat drives, diaper drives and hygiene product drives could be organized around the display.

All said, The One will be good for Enid. People will come to see the Christmas tree and participate in the activities associated with it. It will spread joy during the holiday season. For all to benefit, though, the project must be done properly, and there still is time to make sure that happens.

