Colts Quarterback Not Named Carson Wentz Gets Mentioned in Same Breath as Tom Brady and Joe Montana: ‘Could That Be Him?’

By David Wysong
Sportscasting
8 days ago
 8 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts are just about a month away from their regular-season opener, and they have no idea whether quarterback Carson Wentz will start or not. The Colts traded for Wentz this offseason with the idea of him becoming the next Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck, aka their new franchise quarterback. But he’s currently sidelined five to 12 weeks with a foot injury, and the team has no clue when he will be ready to play this season.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and guard Quenton Nelson are on target to return from foot surgeries in time for the regular-season opener on Sept. 12. ESPN reported the key starters are on track to be back five weeks after surgery, which would put them on the field for practice in early September. Wentz and then Nelson had the same foot surgery to repair broken bones.

