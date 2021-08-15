Cancel
Missouri State

Jefferson County man killed in I-55 crash

By KMOV Staff
KMOV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified a 40-year-old man killed in a late-night Saturday crash on Interstate 55. Just past 11:30 p.m., 40-year-old Kenneth Tatum, of Jefferson County, was driving his Chevrolet Cavalier just south of Imperial Main when he lost control of his car. Troopers said Tatum crashed into a concrete median barrier before ricocheting back into the highway. The Cavalier was struck by two other SUVs.

