Jefferson County man killed in I-55 crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified a 40-year-old man killed in a late-night Saturday crash on Interstate 55. Just past 11:30 p.m., 40-year-old Kenneth Tatum, of Jefferson County, was driving his Chevrolet Cavalier just south of Imperial Main when he lost control of his car. Troopers said Tatum crashed into a concrete median barrier before ricocheting back into the highway. The Cavalier was struck by two other SUVs.www.kmov.com
