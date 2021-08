PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles got off to a solid start on Thursday during their 24-16 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. Despite a pair of early drops by receivers, QB Jalen Hurts was able to lead the offense to points during the first series of the exhibition opener. While the majority of the Eagles’ offensive starters only played two series, Hurts and the rest of the group seemed to find some semblance of rhythm in the passing game.