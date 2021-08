Inspired by the look of grand European estates, Annie Sloan searched high and low for a paint that could deliver that coveted old-world charm without the centuries-long wait for weather to do its thing. When she came up empty-handed, the artist decided to re-create the finish herself. “I wanted to be able to paint a piece of furniture or a wall and then wax it to create a beautiful effect like nothing else could,” she says. “I wanted one paint that could do it all, and I wanted it to be quick, easy, and accessible.” Her answer? Chalk paint.