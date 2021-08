ROCHESTER, MI – Jackson resident Kristin VanDam-Rand has spent most of her life with partial vision. When her pet dog Trixie died last year, she realized just how much she’d come to rely on a companion for guidance and security in her day-to-day life. Through a friend, she was connected to Leader Dogs for the Blind, a Rochester-based charity that matches partially-sighted and blind clients with guide dogs trained from birth to assist them and give them individual freedom.