Comanche County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Comanche by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also likely occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Comanche A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Comanche County through 615 AM CDT At 551 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Blanket, or near Comanche. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Comanche. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Blanket, TX
Comanche, TX
Comanche County, TX
