The Litecoin price continues to maintain its position but the bulls failed to push the price above the channel. The intraday movement of LTC/USD has not been impressive enough as the coin may likely cross below the 9-day moving average. However, if Litecoin (LTC) improves in the last hours of the day, the intraday traders may expect a positive close but presently, most of the top cryptocurrencies are under selling pressure as traders hope for improvement which could take some time.