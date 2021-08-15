Cancel
Energy Industry

Hydrogen Isn't Close To Being A Zero-Emissions Fuel Just Yet

By Karl Furlong
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 8 days ago
Earlier this year, a global thematic research firm said that every electric vehicle leaves the factory with a lot more embedded carbon than an equivalent ICE vehicle. Put simply, the EV production process releases more carbon which directly clashes with the greater goal of producing a zero-emission car. In some cases, you'll have to cover tens of thousands of miles in your Tesla Model 3 before it becomes less harmful to the environment than a similar ICE car. That's why a number of manufacturers are pushing towards carbon neutrality in their production processes by powering their factories with solar energy and making sure the supply chain is green.

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content.

