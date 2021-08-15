Sense and Sensitivity: Anxiety sufferer reluctant to meet old friend

Dear Harriette: I haven’t seen my camp friend from California in over two years — partially because of the pandemic. She recently reached out to me and said she would be in New York for a few days. She asked me if I wanted to grab dinner. Even though at one point we considered ourselves best friends, I feel like we have grown apart; I’m scared that if I meet with her, it will be awkward and make me uncomfortable. It’s already triggering my social anxiety, but I would also feel bad if I said no and missed out on reconnecting. What should I do? How should I handle the situation? — Long-Distance Friendship.