Cowboys wrap up California camp: Michael Gallup's flip, Dak Prescott's mental reps and more

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys will hold a training camp practice on Monday at The Star, marking the first public camp practice open to fans in Mike McCarthy's two-year tenure as coach. Last year's workouts were closed off to fans because of the coronavirus pandemic. The hope is quarterback...

