Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-15 11:01:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Denali; Eastern Alaska Range; Middle Tanana Valley Heavy rains through Tuesday in the Interior Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches will produce rising rivers, streams, and creeks across the Interior with potential for mud slides in steep terrain and wildfire burn areas. Periods of moderate to heavy rain will persist over the White mountains to along the north slopes of the Alaska Range, including Denali Park. In addition, southwest winds will increase to 10 to 20 mph with stronger winds to 35 mph above treeline. Outdoor enthusiasts should pay close attention to their surroundings as rivers and streams can rise rapidly as well as increase in flow speed, causing local bank erosion. With the rainy conditions and cooler temperatures, hypothermia can occur quickly. For the latest forecasts go to www.weather.gov/fairbanks, and for the latest river information go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.alerts.weather.gov
