Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Twenty-one COVID-19 cases Saturday

By The Garden Island
Thegardenisland.com
 8 days ago

LIHU‘E – The state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Saturday’s cases are all residents — five are children and 16 are adults. Three of the cases are related to mainland travel. The remaining 18 cases are considered community-acquired. Ten of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of previously announced cases or are tied to an active cluster. The remaining eight community-acquired cases have no known source of infection.

www.thegardenisland.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Mobile#Pcr Testing#Wilcox Medical Center#Pcr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Governments Are Running A Real-Life, Nationwide Stanford PRISON Experiment By Granting Vaccinated People Special Rights And Privileges While Treating The Unvaccinated Like Prisoners

(Natural News) The continued encroachment of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no jab, no (fill in the blank) policies is devastating the social fabric of not just the United States but every country that is participating in this grand experiment in medical fascism. For those familiar with the Stanford Prison Experiment, what...
Ohio State27 First News

Coronavirus in Ohio update: State to release lastest COVID-19 case numbers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state by 2 p.m. Sunday. As of Saturday, Aug. 21, a total of 1,178,792 (+3,452) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 64,186 (+125) hospitalizations and 8,675 (+12) ICU admissions. A total of 5,980,589 Ohioans — 51.16% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 11,919 from the previous day.
Robertson County, TNrobertsoncountyconnection.com

COVID cases climbing – medical facilities being strained

The number of positive COVID cases is spiking again and reported cases in Robertson County have more than doubled since late July. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the number of cases in Robertson County in a 14-day period from Aug. 4-17 averaged 38.8 new cases reported each day. For the 14-day period before that, July 21 through Aug. 3, that daily average was 15.8.
Saint Clair County, MIwsaq.com

Health department reaffirms quarantine authority

Health officials in St. Clair County are issuing new Public Health Order regarding COVID-19. The orders require individuals that are notified by the health department that they are a close contact of an individual who tested positive for the virus to quarantine for ten days. Officials say the public health order is based upon the most recent facts about the COVID-19 virus including the delta variant and reaffirm state law. A person or organization who violates a public health order can face misdemeanor charges and civil or criminal penalties. The public health order does not apply to individuals who are fully vaccinated.
Marquette County, MIMining Journal

Health surveys mailed locally

MARQUETTE — Health Surveys have been mailed to random selected households across the Upper Peninsula as part of a community health needs assessment, the Marquette County Health Department announced. This assessment is a collaborative effort involving 32 local and regional health care partners, including local health departments, hospitals, clinics, behavioral...
Public Healthprovidencejournal.com

RI health experts concerned about trend in RI COVID hospitalizations

Public health experts are increasingly concerned that Rhode Island COVID hospitalizations are primed to keep climbing over the next month despite the state's relatively high vaccination rate. On Thursday a group of doctors and epidemiologists with the state Health Department's Infectious Disease and Epidemiology Advisory Committee met on Zoom to...
Public HealthThegardenisland.com

15 new COVID cases Sunday

LIHU‘E — The state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Sunday’s cases are two visitors and 13 residents. Of the 15 cases, four are children and 11 are adults. Four of the cases are related to travel — three mainland and one interisland. The remaining 11 cases are considered community-acquired. Seven of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of previously announced cases or are tied to one of the active clusters. The remaining four community-acquired cases have no known source of infection.
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Public Healthprovidencejournal.com

RI Health: Fake COVID face-mask exemption certificate surfaces

The Rhode Island Department of Health is putting out word about a fake certificate claiming the bearer has a "medical/religious" exemption from wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 The fake form bears the Health Department's logo, the Health Department said in a Tweet Sunday. "It was...
Honolulu, HIThegardenisland.com

DOH recommends additional COVID-19 doses for some

HONOLULU — The state Department of Health issued a medical advisory recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals should receive an additional dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after the initial two doses. The additional dose should be given at least 28 days after a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19...
Kekaha, HIThegardenisland.com

Potential exposure on The Kaua‘i Bus

LIHU‘E — On Friday, health officials warned riders of The Kaua‘i Bus of potential exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case. The public notice, to those who rode the route 100 or 200 line between Kekaha and Lihu‘e during the afternoon or evenings of Aug. 10, 11 or 12, went out on the county’s public social-media site nearly 10 days later.
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland|1,131 cases in 24 hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) - The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Saturday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 485,978 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 1,131 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 5.07% increased by 0.01 ; one death...
Pasco County, FLsuncoastnews.com

Pasco County averaging more than 600 COVID-19 cases each day

Florida Department of Health reported a slight decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported during the week of Aug. 13-19 with 150,118 more, or 21,445 a day, to bring the cumulative total since March 2020 to 3,027,954. That’s a slight decrease from the week of Aug. 6-12, when...
Women's HealthFree Lance-Star

HEALTH BRIEF

Under a new policy, Virginians with Medicaid can get a 12-month supply of contraceptives instead of the one-month supply allowed under previous rules. The policy was announced last week by the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services and covers all routine, self-administered contraceptives, including oral contraceptive pills, weekly patches, monthly rings and injections given at home every three months.
Wisconsin Statewglr.com

Positive Tests in Wisconsin

The number of fully vaccinated people in Wisconsin – who tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalized – more than doubled from February to July. But Wisconsin Department of Health Services data shows the more contagious delta variant was still an exponentially greater threat to unvaccinated people during those months. The unvaccinated were hospitalized at a rate nearly 4-times higher than the vaccinated – and the risk of dying was 10 times higher for the unvaccinated. About 54% of Wisconsin’s total population is fully vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy