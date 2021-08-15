Twenty-one COVID-19 cases Saturday
LIHU‘E – The state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Saturday’s cases are all residents — five are children and 16 are adults. Three of the cases are related to mainland travel. The remaining 18 cases are considered community-acquired. Ten of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of previously announced cases or are tied to an active cluster. The remaining eight community-acquired cases have no known source of infection.www.thegardenisland.com
