Twenty-one COVID-19 cases Saturday

LIHU‘E — The state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Sunday’s cases are two visitors and 13 residents. Of the 15 cases, four are children and 11 are adults. Four of the cases are related to travel — three mainland and one interisland. The remaining 11 cases are considered community-acquired. Seven of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of previously announced cases or are tied to one of the active clusters. The remaining four community-acquired cases have no known source of infection.