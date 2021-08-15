Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stark County, OH

Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region

Alliance Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLIANCE – Teens ages 12-18 can play detective 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at Rodman Public Library. Based on the classic board game Clue, participants will visit various rooms inside the library where staff members will play the role of one of the iconic Clue characters. The teens will solve puzzles in order to receive clues to lead them to the murderer’s identity. Registration is required at rodmanlibrary.evanced.info/signup. For more information, call 330-821-2665, ext. 217.

www.the-review.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alliance, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Carrollton, OH
County
Stark County, OH
City
Canton, OH
Canton, OH
Government
City
Alliance, OH
Stark County, OH
Government
City
Beach City, OH
City
Massillon, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Handel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signage#Soil Erosion#Canton City#Finished Goods#Clue#Rodman Public Library#Classic Memories Band#The Festival Committee#Camp Buckeye#Carryout Swiss#Beach City American#Ne#Pg#Horseshoe#The Mccook House#Mccook House Museum#Celebration Quilt Exhibit#Recycle Ohio Grant#The Ohio Epa#Earth N Wood Products
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Still looking for dozens missing in record Tennessee floods

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Search crews worked through shattered homes and tangled debris on Monday, looking for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee, killing at least 22 people. Saturday’s flooding took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, leaving people uncertain about...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy