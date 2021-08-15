Cancel
Weight Loss

Weight Loss Supplements That Actually Work, Say Dietitians

By Sarah Crow
EatThis
EatThis
 8 days ago
Whether you've been trying to slim down for some time or are just attempting to shed the weight you gained in quarantine, everyone has their reasons for trying to drop a few pounds.

While diet and exercise do the heavy lifting when it comes to dropping weight, the right supplement can help make shedding those pounds faster and easier. But with so many products on the market making promises they can't possibly deliver on, it's hard to separate the wheat from the chaff.

If you want to find out which ones really work, read on to discover the weight loss supplements registered dietitians recommend. And for more simple ways to shed the pounds, check out these 15 Underrated Weight Loss Tips That Actually Work.

Shutterstock

Green tea is more than just a pleasant addition to meals in its liquid form; as an extract, it can help you shed unwanted weight, too.

"Green tea, especially in extract form, is one of the most well-studied and supported weight loss ingredients and supplements," says Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, a registered dietitian with Balance One Supplements.

"The combination of caffeine and catechins in green tea are the primary mechanisms that make it ideal for weight loss. Caffeine works to increase the body's speed at which it burns calories, thermogenesis. The catechins (ECGC) are plant compounds that act as antioxidants in the body which help to prevent and reduce free radical damage known to cause inflammation and ultimately stall weight loss."

For more ways to slim down easily, check out the 200 Best Weight Loss Tips.

iStock

Adding some B-12 supplements to your regular routine could be the key to kicking your metabolism into high gear and shedding that unwanted weight.

"If you feel like your energy metabolism needs additional support, a supplement like Vitafusion Apple Cider Vinegar gummy vitamins can be an easy alternative to get apple cider vinegar and B-12 that you might be missing from diet alone," says Sydney Spiewak, MS, RDN, CD-N and nutritionist at UMASS Memorial Health.

So, just how crucial is B-12 to your weight loss? A 2019 study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology found that, among a group of 9,075 adult participants aged 20 or older, higher serum B-12 concentrations were inversely related to obesity.

Probiotics do more than just boost your gut health—they may be a boon to your weight loss efforts, too.

"A 2020 review that looked at data from 14 studies found that patients who took a probiotic lost more weight compared to the placebo," says Elle Wittneben RD, LDN, a board-certified specialist in obesity and weight management with Greater Boston Urology.

Wittneben notes that there are additional benefits associated with taking probiotics while dieting, too.

"Some diets can be restrictive; a probiotic can help maintain a beneficial level of gut-healthy bacteria while there is an adjustment in the foods you are consuming," Wittneben adds.

Shutterstock

Supplementation with inulin may be able to help those looking to shed a few extra pounds, says registered dietitian Sarah Williams, MS, RD, owner and founder of Sweet Balance Nutrition.

"Inulin is a prebiotic fiber that has been shown to promote weight loss and create favorable changes in the gut microbiota," says Williams, citing a 2020 study published in Clinical Nutrition. "It also helps with appetite regulation," adds Williams, who recommends starting with two to three grams of inulin supplementation daily and drinking plenty of water to limit abdominal discomfort.

