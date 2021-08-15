Scattered Storm Chances Continue
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Shower & Storm Ch. Early, Areas of Fog|Low: 71|SE 1-6 Monday: Mo. Cloudy, Afternoon Storms | High: 83 | SE 3-8 Details: Unsettled weather continues this week which means more clouds and rain around which will help stunt daytime heating. We're still keeping a close eye on the Remnants of Fred as it is expected to strengthen back to a tropical storm over the next couple days as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico and may bring rainfall to Tennessee by the middle of the upcoming week (stay tuned!).www.newschannel5.com
Comments / 0