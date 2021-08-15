Cancel
Environment

Scattered Storm Chances Continue

By Henry Rothenberg
WTVF
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Shower & Storm Ch. Early, Areas of Fog|Low: 71|SE 1-6 Monday: Mo. Cloudy, Afternoon Storms | High: 83 | SE 3-8 Details: Unsettled weather continues this week which means more clouds and rain around which will help stunt daytime heating. We're still keeping a close eye on the Remnants of Fred as it is expected to strengthen back to a tropical storm over the next couple days as it moves over the Gulf of Mexico and may bring rainfall to Tennessee by the middle of the upcoming week (stay tuned!).

