Defensive end Carl Lawson, who signed with the Jets in March, may be new to the team and Florham Park, but he continues to own real estate in the offensive backfield. "You watch the tape and he beats everybody," head coach Robert Saleh said. "I think he was top three in pressures and quarterback hits, so it's not foreign to him to win. What's cool is his work ethic and the way he goes about his day-to-day process. He's relentless with his body, he's relentless with his work ethic. He's an absolute professional. There's the old saying hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard. And this dude, not only is he talented, he but works his absolutely butt off. And because of it, you see results."