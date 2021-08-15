Returning to campus amid the delta surge (column)

The 2021 fall semester nears and many are asking what colleges and universities will look like this year. The simple answer is: Put a mask on. This semester and school year will look different than what we have come to expect in higher education. It will not look like 2019, and it will not look like 2020. It will be a hybrid version in which we bring students back to campus to have the college life experience. However, to do so safely, we must follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines that will have us start the semester wearing masks indoors and in locations in which we cannot properly social distance.