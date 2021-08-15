Cancel
For serious solutions to I-70, it's time to come together

Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 8 days ago

The old saying that if it were easy, it would be done already applies to many challenges in transportation. So when a door opens, we must be collaborative, strategic, and decisive in our approach. That’s why this week in response to the Glenwood Canyon mudslides, Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Transportation sent an emergency request to the federal government for $116 million in assistance that included $50 million to study and implement improvements to alternate routes to I-70 through Glenwood Canyon such as Cottonwood Pass.

