For serious solutions to I-70, it's time to come together

The safety of travelers through Glenwood Canyon on Interstate 70 will require innovative solutions in dealing with the power of water and gravity for the foreseeable future. When the highway was built, sections were elevated on pylons to pass water as well as to provide animals with access to the river underneath the roadway. But not at Blue Gulch, where the worst of the damage from the July 31 and Aug. 1 torrential rainstorms that caused mud and rocks, some the size of small cars, to come cascading down the gulch from 1,800 feet above.