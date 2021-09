Last week was a bad one for President Joe Biden at the Supreme Court, which threw up not one, but two roadblocks to his agenda. The court turned up its nose at Biden’s attempt to end one of former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies and at Biden’s power to implement an eviction moratorium. One can read the two decisions as the court’s conservative majority sending mixed signals about the scope of executive authority, but the two decisions point to the deeper rot of a Congress that won’t legislate.