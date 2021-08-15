Cancel
Retail

This is how Dunkin' has changed since it dropped the 'Donuts'

By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDunkin' has revolutionized its image since its name change in 2019. Since then, it has added more premium and non-coffee drinks. Dunkin' teamed up with social media stars and online brands to grow younger audiences. See more stories on Insider's business page. Dunkin' Donuts rebranded to just "Dunkin'" in 2019.

Massachusetts State
