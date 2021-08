Manchester City are hoping to bounce back when they welcome newly promoted Norwich City to the Etihad in the Premier League this afternoon. The champions were defeated 1-0 by Tottenham last weekend after Son Heung-min scored a spectacular curling effort from the edge of the box. The result only exacerbated speculation over Harry Kane’s future, with Pep Guardiola opting to play Ferran Torres through the middle, but there is still yet to be any sign that Daniel Levy will allow the striker to join the Premier League champions this summer. Norwich suffered a disappointing but somewhat expected tough start against...