While I may be old-fashioned and oddly proud of it, I don’t want anything you read here to be old hat. Or needlessly lengthy. So in my attempt to light the fire of health and fitness under you (or help keep it ablaze), I will stifle the urge to cite 39 words that always fire me up but were said by a guy who won a silver medal in the Olympics 101 years ago. Instead, I’ll borrow merely three I heard recently from a retired Navy SEAL who’s better known for tweets about his 4:30 a.m. workouts than the book he wrote or the podcast he hosts.