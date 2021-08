Utah’s economy continued to outperform the rest of the country with unemployment at 2.6% in July, compared to 5.4% for the U.S. as a whole. That gave the Beehive State the second lowest jobless rate of any state — just behind Nebraska at 2.3% — and below June’s 2.7%, according to the Labor Department. Hospitality-heavy Nevada had the nation’s highest rate last month, at 7.7%, followed by California, New Mexico and New York, each with rates of 7.6%.