Apps and websites to know when the heat wave of August 2021 will end

It was hot today. Tomorrow he will do more, and on Monday EVEN MORE. We’re in what looks like it will be the biggest heat wave of 2021 – and we pray it’s the last one in 2021 as well. Temperatures are skyrocketing, and all we want to know is when this ***** WAVE ends. But there is still, so the only thing that can be done, apart from holding on to the fan, air conditioning, shadow, is to use the weather forecasts.