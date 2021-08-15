Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Apps and websites to know when the heat wave of August 2021 will end

marketresearchtelecast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was hot today. Tomorrow he will do more, and on Monday EVEN MORE. We’re in what looks like it will be the biggest heat wave of 2021 – and we pray it’s the last one in 2021 as well. Temperatures are skyrocketing, and all we want to know is when this ***** WAVE ends. But there is still, so the only thing that can be done, apart from holding on to the fan, air conditioning, shadow, is to use the weather forecasts.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Heat Wave#Air Conditioning#Apps#Extreme Weather#Spanish#Aemet#Time Founded#The The Weather Channel#American#Meteored
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentKOMU

Forecast: Heat Wave Begins Tomorrow

Monday will mark the beginning of a very hot period across mid-Missouri, with temperatures expected to stay in the middle to high 90s all week long. Relief likely won't arrive until at least the weekend ahead. Tuesday and Wednesday in particular will be some of the hottest days we've seen...
Environmentklpw.com

Heat Wave Builds in the Region

A heat wave is building in the region. The National Weather Service says heat index values will be in the triple digits this week throughout the region. A Heat Advisory is in effect from this afternoon until Thursday night. The hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illness. Residents are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Animalsmarketresearchtelecast.com

They find in Madrid a rare beetle of which there were no records (PHOTO)

The Community of Madrid (Spain) has confirmed the presence of a specimen of Chilotomina oberthuri, a rare beetle of which there were no previously documented records in this region, they reported this Saturday local media. The animal, which is a endemic species from Iberian Peninsula, was seen on a hawthorn...

Comments / 0

Community Policy