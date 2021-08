5 ways to protect yourself safe from cyber-attacks and ransomware. After a major cyber-attack involving ransomware, top US fuel pipeline provider Colonial Pipeline shut down its entire network, affecting approximately half of the US East Coast’s fuel supply. The event is one of the most significant digital ransom operations ever recorded, and it has highlighted the vulnerability of the United States’ energy infrastructure to hackers. If the line is shut down for an extended period of time, costs at gas stations will rise ahead of the peak summer travel season, causing a possible economic and market blow to the United States. According to Digital Shadows, the coronavirus pandemic aided the Colonial attack having more engineers remotely access pipeline control systems from home.