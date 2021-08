I think we can all agree that as a collective, the internet is thirsty for any new Elder Scrolls content. The Elder Scrolls VI is still nowhere in sight, and it's been over seven years since the most recent instalment in the series, The Elder Scrolls Online. But, as always, you can count on the fanbase to be self-sufficient and just make new stuff themselves. It's certainly one way to guarantee seeing the content you want, I suppose.