Education first

NORTH COUNTRY SCHOOLS have just completed 18 months of remote learning for nearly 21,000 K-12 students in Clinton, Essex, and Franklin counties. Add nearly 10,000 college students to that number and you have over 30,000 young people needing an education when their schools were abruptly shut down in mid-March 2020. North Country students needed a variety of technological devices (Chromebooks, laptops, iPads, cell phones, and desktop PCs) as well as an internet connection in their home or they went to a hotspot (in a school bus, local library or elsewhere) for Wi-Fi. In addition, schools continued to provide what they always have—meals, counseling, academic guidance, and special education services, uninterrupted, throughout the pandemic. Buildings were maintained by dedicated custodial staffs, and bus drivers changed their routes to deliver books, instructional materials and meals to students in their districts. Some college students, far from home, socially isolated on campus, and they were looked after as well.