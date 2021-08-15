Cancel
Education first

adirondackexplorer.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt some national parks, prevention is the answer to search and rescue risks. Meghan Smith remembers a backpacking trip she took in the Adirondacks when she was in her early 20s. It was winter, and she felt like her group of friends was well prepared to handle the conditions. But...

www.adirondackexplorer.org

#Adirondack Park#Volunteers#Rescue Team#Adirondacks Preventative#Adirondack Mountain Club#Dec#Pba#State Police
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...
Killeen, TXCBS Austin

City of Killeen declares local state of disaster for public health

The City of Killeen has declared a local state of disaster for a public health emergency, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge across the state. Mayor Jose Segarra signed the declaration on Thursday, with expected approval by the City Council in the coming days. According to the announcement...
Plattsburgh, NYsbmonthly.com

EDUCATION TRANSFORMATION

NORTH COUNTRY SCHOOLS have just completed 18 months of remote learning for nearly 21,000 K-12 students in Clinton, Essex, and Franklin counties. Add nearly 10,000 college students to that number and you have over 30,000 young people needing an education when their schools were abruptly shut down in mid-March 2020. North Country students needed a variety of technological devices (Chromebooks, laptops, iPads, cell phones, and desktop PCs) as well as an internet connection in their home or they went to a hotspot (in a school bus, local library or elsewhere) for Wi-Fi. In addition, schools continued to provide what they always have—meals, counseling, academic guidance, and special education services, uninterrupted, throughout the pandemic. Buildings were maintained by dedicated custodial staffs, and bus drivers changed their routes to deliver books, instructional materials and meals to students in their districts. Some college students, far from home, socially isolated on campus, and they were looked after as well.
Essex County, NYadirondackexplorer.org

Two air rescues on Crane, Slide mountains

On Aug. 9 at 4:15 a.m., DEC’s Central Dispatch received a call from the caretaker at Lincoln Pond Campground requesting Forest Ranger assistance to help address multiple, ongoing violations. Forest Ranger Lt. Dubay was notified, and Forest Rangers Quinn and Booth responded. Upon their investigation, Rangers issued 16 tickets for underage drinking.
Long Lake, NYadirondackexplorer.org

In Long Lake, a deck dispute prompts landowner to push back

Found in violation, business owner protests Adirondack Park Agency’s enforcement process. A Long Lake business owner will pay a fine and remove his deck after the Adirondack Park Agency ruled he had built it illegally. The APA fined George Carrothers $28,500 but suspended $27,000 if he removes the deck by...
New York City, NYnyc.gov

Emergency Executive Order 227

WHEREAS, the public safety is imperiled by Hurricane Henri, a dangerous storm with sustained winds expected to exceed 73 miles per hour at landfall on Sunday, August 22, 2021;. WHEREAS, Hurricane Henri will bring strong winds and heavy rain onshore, with the likelihood of localized flooding;. WHEREAS, the public safety...
EnvironmentWWLP 22News

FEMA’s guide for effective disaster preparedness

(WWLP) – September is National Preparedness Month, an initiative by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to get residents prepared for disasters. It seems like we are ahead of schedule Friday, as New England residents brace for Tropical Storm Henri, which has the potential to become a hurricane over the weekend.
Educationpenbaypilot.com

Maine Dept. of Education launches website of vital resources to support LGBTQ+ students

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has launched a new section of its website devoted to improving school climate and support of LGBTQ+ students in Maine. “Every student in Maine has an irrefutable right to feel safe, recognized and valued in their school,” said Commissioner of Education Pender Makin (she/her/hers). “The Maine Department of Education is deeply committed to providing schools and educators the resources they need to ensure that theirs is a safe and welcoming climate, and to validating the voices and experiences of our LGBTQ+ students and school community members.”
Lake George, NYadirondackexplorer.org

Seeking to expand, ADK eyes Cascade Ski Center

Big changes could be on the horizon for the Adirondack Mountain Club. The nonprofit hiking organization is seriously considering purchasing the Cascade Ski Center outside of Lake Placid, while at the same time has listed its Lake George property for sale. The 1.85 acre property, located south of the village...
Oswegatchie, NYadirondackexplorer.org

Up the Oswegatchie without a paddle

The main branch of the Oswegatchie winds nearly 150 miles from the St. Lawrence at Ogdensburg, southeast towards Canton then southwest to the other side of Gouverneur before heading east through Edwards, Fine and Newton to Cranberry Lake where it snakes another 20 plus miles into the reaches of the Five Ponds Wilderness. Its history includes the talc and zinc mines of Gouverneur, the millworks of the Rich Lumber Company, and the Schuler potato patch and mausoleum.
Keene, NYadirondackexplorer.org

Looking back at Irene, 10 years later

With the Ausable River valley, ironically enough, under a flood watch from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, and just before Henri materialized, residents of Keene and Jay gathered at the Keene Valley Congregational Church on Aug. 18 to commemorate Hurricane Irene, which a decade ago simultaneously devastated and united a community with flood waters so high they exceeded the National Weather Service’s ability to measure them.

