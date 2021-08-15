I might need a bigger mule barn

“Free Mule” the sign said on my local grocer bulletin board. “Well, this could bode ill,” I thought. Whenever anyone is giving away other animals for “Free,” it invariably attracts all sorts of horrific occurrences. I took the sign down, as you do, and called the phone number. “There’s someone picking up the mule tomorrow from Craigslist,” said the woman on the other end of the line. I assured the person the situation I had lined up for Leroy the mule would be a guaranteed safe, loving home with no risk of harm or abuse like that experienced by so many other animals given away for free on Craigslist. She was shocked to learn of the many instances of animal abuse associated with Craigslist and the practice of giving away “free” animals. Dear Happy Herald Reader, having re-homed many nonhuman animals in my 40-plus years, I advise a home check and a signed contract stating the adopter cannot give their new family member to someone else, and must contact me if there are any changes impacting the fate of the companion animal.