Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, CT

'Validation for the sport': Fairfield, Stamford gyms see more climbers following its Olympic debut

By Katrina Koerting
Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions tuned in this month to see the Olympic debut of climbing, adding to what local gyms said was an already rising popularity. Nora Maklad, the gym director at Beta Climbing and Fitness in Stamford, was among those glued to their screens as they watched men and women race up the climbing wall in speed climbing, plan out routes in the bouldering round and climb nearly 50 feet into the air during the lead competition.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Stamford, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Fairfield, CT
Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Stamford, CT
Lifestyle
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
Fairfield, CT
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gyms#Lead Climbing#Olympics#Climbers#Beta Climbing And Fitness#Rock Climb Fairfield#Americans#The American Alpine Club#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Still looking for dozens missing in record Tennessee floods

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Search crews worked through shattered homes and tangled debris on Monday, looking for dozens of people still missing after record-breaking rain sent floodwaters surging through Middle Tennessee, killing at least 22 people. Saturday’s flooding took out roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines, leaving people uncertain about...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and his wife are "responding positively" to treatments after catching COVID-19, their son said in a statement on Sunday. Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. [ read more.
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy