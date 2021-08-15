Cancel
‘South Park’ creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone finalise Casa Bonita purchase

By Matthew Neale
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrey Parker and Matt Stone have realised their dream of purchasing Casa Bonita, the Colorado restaurant featured in several episodes of South Park. The company that previously owned Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy back in April, and Parker and Stone quickly revealed their desire to buy it. Now it seems a deal has finally been struck for their acquisition of the venue.

Let the South Park guys buy Casa Bonita

Please, please, please sell Casa Bonita to Trey Parker and Matt Stone. I understand Casa Bonita has been closed since the pandemic, and that you’ve filed for bankruptcy. No shame in that, you’ve had a good run. But Matt and Trey are visionaries. They’re artists. They’re entrepreneurs. They’re creative geniuses who, through the wonders of capitalism, have created more wealth and made more people happy than the rest of us poor slobs could possibly imagine. Give them a chance to bring their magic to Lakewood.
Lakewood, COdurangotelegraph.com

Long live Casa Bonita

It’s official: South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are set to purchase Colorado’s infamous Casa Bonita Mexican restaurant in Lakewood. Casa Bonita, known more for its cliff jumping and kitschy décor rather than its cuisine, has been in business since 1974, but was made famous when it was featured on a “South Park” episode in 2003. In April, however, the owners of Casa Bonita filed for bankruptcy, casting its future into doubt.
'South Park' Co-Creator Matt Stone Matt Breaks Down $900 Million Megadeal, What Projects Are in the Works?

News recently broke that South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone had signed a $900 million dollar deal with ViacomCBS. In exchange for the money, the two kingpins of foul-mouthed construction paper animation are guaranteed to be making six more seasons of South Park and 14 movies that will be set in the South Park Cinematic Universe. And that's only the tip of the iceberg.
There’s a new South Park game in the works, Matt Stone has confirmed

There’s a new South Park game in development, and this one will be 3D and developed by an internal studio created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, a new report has detailed. A Bloomberg report has shed some light on the duo’s $900 Million Deal With ViacomCBS (supposedly valued at roughly $900 million) that will see the pair continue the show until series 30 and create 14 movies for the franchise.
WATCH: Colorado governor celebrates 24th Anniversary of ‘South Park’ with show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone in livestream conversation

SOUTH PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - The show “South Park” is known around the world and is focused on four fictional boys from the real-life Colorado town. Despite the fact it is a cartoon about kids in elementary school, parents should keep their own children far away from the show until they are mature enough to watch! The show is a Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series and often times the plot is centered around actual issues or landmarks in Colorado. Colorado’s governor will be celebrating the 24th anniversary of the show during a livestream conversation about it on Friday!
Trey Parker and Matt Stone's $935 million new South Park deal was thanks to their 50-50 "digital rights" split with Comedy Central

In 2007, Parker, Stone and their longtime attorney, Kevin Morris, negotiated an ad-sharing deal with Comedy Central that would give them a 50-50 split on digital revenue. "At the time, 'digital rights' wasn’t a conversation in dealmaking," explains The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg. "Now, as Scarlett Johansson and Disney can attest, it’s the centerpiece of every deal as media companies prioritize their in-house streaming services. So in 2019, when HBO Max spent $550 million to be the exclusive domestic streaming home of South Park’s entire 23-season-plus library, Parker and Stone cashed in for $275 million. Fourteen years ago, receiving 50 percent of all non-TV revenue sounded absurd. Now, those digital rights — which include video games and other endeavors — along with ViacomCBS’ need to bulk up its streamer, Paramount+, have helped the creators score one of the biggest deals in TV history. Over the years, Parker and Stone have reaped their gains. Comedy Central licensed South Park to Hulu in back-to-back deals worth $87.5 million and $110 million. The value of South Park’s library has only skyrocketed in recent years — fueled by new seasons of the series that still makes headlines in its 23rd season — as streaming services rely on hits like Friends and The Office to draw subscribers."
Matt Stone Is Wrong About ‘South Park’s Cancel Culture Immunity

ABC struck gold in 2018 when it brought back the ground-breaking sitcom “Roseanne.”. Not only was the reboot a ratings smash, but it reached out to Red State America at a time when broadcast TV had little appetite for such a move. ABC suits liked the results — huge ratings...
South Park Partners Buying Casa Bonita, and Readers Have Suggestions

On August 13, Governor Jared Polis scheduled a Facebook Live with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, ostensibly to celebrate the 24th anniversary of the Comedy Central hit — which was just extended for six more seasons in a $900 million ViacomCBS deal. …. Westword Staff. 2021-08-15 07:54:00.
