‘South Park’ creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone finalise Casa Bonita purchase

In 2007, Parker, Stone and their longtime attorney, Kevin Morris, negotiated an ad-sharing deal with Comedy Central that would give them a 50-50 split on digital revenue. "At the time, 'digital rights' wasn’t a conversation in dealmaking," explains The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg. "Now, as Scarlett Johansson and Disney can attest, it’s the centerpiece of every deal as media companies prioritize their in-house streaming services. So in 2019, when HBO Max spent $550 million to be the exclusive domestic streaming home of South Park’s entire 23-season-plus library, Parker and Stone cashed in for $275 million. Fourteen years ago, receiving 50 percent of all non-TV revenue sounded absurd. Now, those digital rights — which include video games and other endeavors — along with ViacomCBS’ need to bulk up its streamer, Paramount+, have helped the creators score one of the biggest deals in TV history. Over the years, Parker and Stone have reaped their gains. Comedy Central licensed South Park to Hulu in back-to-back deals worth $87.5 million and $110 million. The value of South Park’s library has only skyrocketed in recent years — fueled by new seasons of the series that still makes headlines in its 23rd season — as streaming services rely on hits like Friends and The Office to draw subscribers."