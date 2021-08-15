‘Final Fantasy 14’ EU servers affected by DDoS attack

Ah Final Fantasy (1). How many versions have I played? How many different ways have I played? Let me count (and review) the ways. Famicom/NES: The original. Simply a great version marred by multiple bugs, some of which still haven't been fixed to date. Critical hit rates on weapons, INT doing nothing, SABR/TMPR doing nothing, LOK2 actually *increasing* enemy evade, running algorithm being screwy, 1/201 bug, weapon characteristics do nothing, among over a dozen more bugs. And yet, this is one of my favorite entries in the series. Balance issues made the Thief useless, the Black Belt better than the class changed version (Master) because it gets more magic defense (a stat that is NEVER shown in any remake of the game), and the Red Mage/Wizard is far superior to the White or Black Mage/Wizard due to magic not scaling based on any stat. If played right this can be beaten in like 2 hours or less, especially if you manage to find a way to abuse the 1/201 bug.