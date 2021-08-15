Cancel
Video Games

‘Final Fantasy 14’ EU servers affected by DDoS attack

By Thomas Hughes
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA DDoS attack on EU servers in Final Fantasy 14 stopped players accessing the game throughout last night (August 14). Square Enix announced the attack last night on its website, stating: “We are currently experiencing technical difficulties because of a DDoS attack.” This attack limited players from logging in to Final Fantasy 14 and also booted players who were already in the game.

