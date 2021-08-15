3 Important Steps I Took Before Doing a $30,000 Basement Renovation
Finishing a basement is a big undertaking. Here's how I geared up. When my husband and I bought our new construction home, one feature it didn't include was a finished basement. And while our builders gave us the option to have our basement finished as an initial upgrade during the construction process, we passed at the time because we didn't want to add to our mortgage, nor were we certain we'd want to finish that space as opposed to just using it for storage.www.fool.com
Comments / 0