They’re off to the races: Melvin Carter faces seven colorful, feisty, underfunded challengers for St. Paul mayor

Personal care attendant Paul Langenfeld hasn’t done much in the way of fundraising, but he’s nonetheless matched St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s campaign war chest almost dollar for dollar. Langenfeld, one of eight candidates to file for the mayor’s seat, donated $25,000 to his own campaign on Aug. 1 and another $60,000 on Aug. 3. He lists himself in election finance reports as his campaign’s own secretary-treasurer. A retired friend from Shakopee donated an additional $1,000.