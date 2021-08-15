AirPods Pro vs. Echo Buds 2: How the wireless earbuds compare after weeks of use
There are plenty of great wireless earbuds on the market, but how do they last long-term? Apple's AirPods Pro and Amazon's Echo Buds 2 have a wide price difference, but overall similar features. The AirPods Pro retail for $250 (£249, AU$249), and even when they do go on sale, they may still be out of your budget. While the Echo Buds 2, which also offer noise cancellation and a voice assistant, are half the price at $120 (£120). I tested both sets of earbuds for several weeks to compare their design, comfort, sound quality, calls and feature set.www.cnet.com
