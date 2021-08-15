Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

AirPods Pro vs. Echo Buds 2: How the wireless earbuds compare after weeks of use

By Lexy Savvides
CNET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of great wireless earbuds on the market, but how do they last long-term? Apple's AirPods Pro and Amazon's Echo Buds 2 have a wide price difference, but overall similar features. The AirPods Pro retail for $250 (£249, AU$249), and even when they do go on sale, they may still be out of your budget. While the Echo Buds 2, which also offer noise cancellation and a voice assistant, are half the price at $120 (£120). I tested both sets of earbuds for several weeks to compare their design, comfort, sound quality, calls and feature set.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Earbuds#Android#Airpods#Headphones Accommodation#Ios#Echo Buds#Passthrough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Walmart has this Lenovo Chromebook for only $159 today

With back-to-school days approaching, there could be no better time to investigate these Chromebook deals. Chromebooks provide cheap and effective solutions to everyday computing needs — at school, work, and at home — and right now at Walmart, you can get a 14-inch Lenovo S330 Chromebook for only $159. That’s not only a very low price, it’s $80 off its regular price of $239. What are you waiting for?
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Hisense 4K TVs fall to record low prices

If you're after a top budget 4K TV deal then the Hisense Roku TV range is an excellent choice, and right now these displays are back down to their lowest ever prices at Argos. With models ranging from 43 to 55 inches, you can snag yourself a bargain on one of these excellent cheap 4K TVs featuring all the streaming apps you could ever need, including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney Plus and more.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Cheap earbuds just got even cheaper at Best Buy – Sony, Samsung

At this time of year there’s a great deal of noise around discounts, including fantastic headphone deals, and Sony headphone deals. Over at Best Buy, they’re turning up the volume, and right now, you can score $65 off the Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Headphones, and you can save $50 on Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbud Headphones. These are both incredible earbuds, for way less, and for only a limited time, at Best Buy. Don’t miss out.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 price slashed at Best Buy — but not for long

Gone are the days when smartwatches were bulky, awkward pieces of tech that didn’t add much to your mobile device. Today’s smartwatch deals are sleek, feature-packed, and look fantastic on your wrist. They also pair very well with mobile devices, allowing you to check your notifications and alerts without having to take your phone out of your pocket. While Apple Watch deals are probably the most popular smartwatches on the market, Samsung is no slouch when it comes to wearables either. Galaxy Watch deals offer great accessories, too, especially if you own a Samsung Galaxy device. That’s why we jumped at the chance to tell you that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale right now at Best Buy. You can get this sleek watch for only $350, down by $50 from the original price of $400.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Sonobo wireless earbuds offer “breathtaking audiophile sound”

Sonobo has created a new pair of audiophile wireless earbuds featuring target noise cancellation, hearing safety and more. Sonobo say they have created the “most advanced earphones on the market featuring breathtaking audiophile sound”. “Loaded with many new innovative features, we promise these are the best earphones you will ever own”. Features include new selective noise cancelling technology, remote noise cancelling, Voice Boost mode, Awareness Mode, GunSonics, adjustable side tone, support for Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and more.
ElectronicsNeowin

Amazon's Deal of the Day discounts 1MORE headphones by up to 60%

With Amazon's Deal of the Day today, it is discounting sets of 1MORE headphones by up to 60%. They include wired and wireless gaming headsets and noise canceling options as well as the usually priced $99.99 1MORE Stylish True Wireless Earbuds, which are even more cheaper at 52% off than when we last showcased them at 50% off.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds are down to their lowest price since Prime Day

Unsurprisingly, Staples isn’t the only retailer discounting the AirPods Pro and other earbuds in the buildup to the fall semester. Best Buy, for instance, is currently offering a sizable $40 discount on the second-gen Amazon Echo Buds, bringing the price of both the white and black models down to their lowest price since Prime Day. Now on sale for $80, the 2021 Echo Buds build upon their predecessors in a variety of ways, offering up effective noise cancellation, solid sound, and a first-rate passthrough mode that allows you to stay in tune with the world around you. They also support hands-free Alexa, meaning you can quickly check the weather, queue up your Discover Weekly in Spotify, and carry out a host of other voice-enabled tasks without ever reaching for your phone. Read our review.
ElectronicsCNET

Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones make a new appearance inside the Bose Music app

Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones recently made an appearance at the Federal Communications Commission. Now it looks like they can be found inside an official Bose app. As spotted by a CNET reader, the still-unannounced headphones have shown up in Bose's Music app on iOS and Android when trying to pair a product with the app over Bluetooth. While not much is revealed, the app does seemingly confirm the name will be the QuietComfort 45 (or QC 45). Volume buttons will be on the bottom of one of the ear cups, with a power/Bluetooth button on the side.
Electronicswhathifi.com

JLab Go Pop Air wireless earbuds boast 32-hour battery life for just $20

What can you buy with $20? A pizza or movie ticket, sure – but how about a pair of wireless earbuds with a 32-hour battery life, water-resistant design and touch controls?. Despite their rock-bottom price, JLab's $20 Go Pop Air wireless buds really do (claim to) 'go'. Each bud is said to deliver 8 hours playback, plus a further 24 hours – three full charges – from the USB charging case.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Yamaha's latest wireless earbuds look after your ears by adapting to the environment

Home cinema giant Yamaha has launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds that it says will prevent damage to hearing health by adapting to the environment around you. By using the brand’s own Listening Care technology – which we’ve heard talk of before – the TW-E3B earbuds will allow listeners to hear full-range sound, from high to low frequencies, even at low volume settings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy