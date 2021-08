In 2011, the United States became the No. 1 producer of natural gas in the world. In 2018, the United States became the world’s largest petroleum producer. And in 2021, President Biden’s administration seems hellbent on knocking us off our perch as the top energy producer in the world. The renewed push from Democrats to implement their Green New Deal would strike a blow to the fossil fuel industry and subsequently oil and gas production which would have an outsized impact on Texas.