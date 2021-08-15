Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

How Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending could revolutionize what it means to be a parent in America

By Juliana Kaplan,Joseph Zeballos-Roig
Posted by 
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22O0FC_0bSC5Jn300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ErT2Z_0bSC5Jn300
As the US faces a childcare crisis, with mothers dropping out of the labor force over caregiving responsibilities and an ongoing worker shortage, Democrats want to put money behind creating affordable and accessible childcare.

Brynn Anderson/AP Photo

  • The Senate has passed $1 trillion in infrastructure spending, but Democrats want to spend billions more on families.
  • The party's $3.5 trillion budget resolution tackles the climate crisis and tax cuts for lower-earning Americans.
  • Families would get universal pre-K, affordable childcare, and paid leave under the resolution.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

With the ink barely dry on the Senate's bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure deal, Democrats are already laying out their ambitious, party-line $3.5 trillion follow-up package. They approved a spending blueprint early Wednesday morning, kicking off efforts to draft a new bill.

One major beneficiary: Families across America, who would see expanded direct payments in the form of tax credits, greater access to childcare, and paid leave, among other things. The resolution comes as issues like childcare and paid leave generated increased attention during a pandemic that sent kids home and parents scrambling.

"For so long, these were seen as sort of marginal issues or women's issues or nice to have, but I think COVID has demonstrated that when we don't have care policies in place, we end up with labor shortages," Vicki Shabo, a paid leave expert at think tank New America, told Insider.

The package stands to be the government's biggest investment in the American family in a generation since Richard Nixon vetoed a similar package exactly 50 years ago , and to transform the relationship between families and the federal government. Here's what Biden and Democratic lawmakers are proposing for American families.

Expanded child tax credit

Democrats included a one-year expansion of the child tax credit in the March stimulus law, turning it into an emergency cash benefit and allowing families who don't typically file taxes to tap into it.

Starting last month, families were eligible to receive a $300 monthly benefit per child age 5 and under, amounting to $3,600 this year. The measure provides $250 each month per kid age 6 and 17, totaling $3,000. Half of the benefit will come as a tax refund.

Democrats want to renew the child allowance until at least 2025, bringing the US somewhat in line with other wealthy nations like Denmark and France that provide a similar benefit. Some Democratic moderates may balk at the hefty price tag or demand to cut who is eligible.

Universal pre-K and tuition-free community college

Democrats are seeking to add four years to public education in the US by creating a universal pre-K program for 3- and 4-year-olds and making community college tuition-free, in a plan modeled on one introduced by Sen. Patty Murray of Washington.

The Biden administration projected that expanding Pre-K would benefit 5 million children.

The creation of tuition-free community college would go in tandem with increasing federal Pell grants and new spending on historically Black colleges and universities.

Affordable childcare

As the US faces a childcare crisis, with mothers dropping out of the labor force over caregiving responsibilities and an ongoing worker shortage , Democrats want to put money behind creating affordable and accessible childcare.

Sen. Bernie Sanders said that the resolution would ensure that no working family spends more than 7% of their income on childcare, which seems to be modeled on childcare legislation introduced by Sen. Murray and Rep. Bobby Scott. The left-leaning Center for American Progress found that that legislation would make 5 million low-income children eligible for free childcare.

The White House cited a NBER paper that found every dollar put towards childcare programs for low-income children yielded benefits of around $7.30 through increased wages and improved health outcomes.

Paid medical and family leave

The resolution includes a paid medical and family leave benefit, an area where the US is currently an outlier among its peers. The US is also an outlier in not mandating sick leave.

"This would bring us closer to where many of our peer countries are, and establish for the first time both a policy and cultural standard that says you should be able to both be a worker and a caregiver, and you should be able to provide and receive care without jeopardizing your income or your job," Shabo said.

Currently, families can receive unpaid leave through the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA); for paid leave, they're at the mercy of employers' benefits.

"It would be a national tragedy if this package isn't able to make it through. We have the wind at our backs. We have the evidence that clearly shows we need these policies," Shabo said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 25

Markets Insider

Markets Insider

27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patty Murray
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Paid Family Leave#College Democrats#Senate#Americans#Covid#Democratic#Pell#The White House#Nber#Fmla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtskfgo.com

U.S. House Democrats face test of unity on Biden spending plans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrats face a test of unity in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday as they begin work on two ambitious spending plans that would devote trillions of dollars to transportation infrastructure and social programs. While centrist Democrats are eager to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Panhandle Post

House Dems have plan to pass $3.5 trillion budget deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Democrats plan House votes next week on a budget resolution that could clear a path for future passage of a $3.5 trillion, 10-year social and environment package, suggesting a showdown ahead with rebellious party moderates. Nine centrists have threatened to vote against their own party’s budget...
U.S. Politicselizabethton.com

America is a country in crisis

America is a country in crisis. Democrats have yet again forced their unwilling cash cow — the American people — to foot the bill for their radical tax-and-spend agenda. But hidden behind a facade of “green” energy and “free” benefits lie more dangerous intentions. Democrats are using these massive spending programs to build the gateway to socialism. If they succeed, they will transform America from a nation with a spending problem into a country whose people have lost control of their own government.
Congress & Courtscbslocal.com

Moderate Democrats Threaten Passage of $3.5 Trillion Spending Bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS News) — Nine moderate House Democrats have told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi they won’t consider backing a massive $3.5 trillion social spending bill until the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure passage becomes law, enough lawmakers to halt a key agenda item for Democrats and the Biden administration. Representatives Josh...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
AFP

Nine Democrats signal opposition to Biden's welfare plan

Nine Democratic lawmakers from the US House of Representatives on Friday threatened to derail the passage of President Joe Biden's landmark social welfare reform if a key infrastructure bill is not approved first, highlighting party divisions over economic policy. The moderate Democrats wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that they would thwart the passage of a budget resolution meant to pave the way for the $3.5 trillion social package unless the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill is signed into law first.
Congress & Courtssenate.gov

Portman Statement Opposing Democrats’ Partisan $3.5 Trillion Tax and Spending Spree

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) issued the following statement on his vote against the $3.5 trillion budget resolution passed by Senate Democrats:. “Congress should focus on helping grow our economy and get back on the path of strong growth we saw before the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Senate Democrats passed a budget that paves the way for their $3.5 trillion tax and spending spree that will cost jobs and undermine our economy. This is exactly the wrong approach for our economy, and similar to the $1.9 trillion stimulus spending bill enacted by Democrats this spring, will only drive inflation higher.
Congress & Courtsamac.us

The Socialist $3.5 Trillion ‘Spend-A-Thon’ Will Impact the Average American

WASHINGTON, DC, Aug 10 — The Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC] has launched a campaign to kill a $3.5 trillion mega-bill that “ultra-progressive” democrats in Congress seek to pass without Republican support. Their plan is to first pass a budget resolution to set up “reconciliation,” a special provision that allows Democrats to pass progressive priorities without Senate Republican support. That would enable them to subsequently enact the spending bill without the fear of a filibuster.
Congress & CourtsKEYT

Here’s what a ‘vote-a-rama’ is (and what it means for Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution)

Senate Democrats’ push to advance their $3.5 trillion budget resolution is headed for a procedural speed bump known as a “vote-a-rama.”. The time-consuming and stamina-challenging process is the only remaining hurdle for Senate Democrats before the chamber can adopt the budget resolution after voting to open debate earlier Tuesday. Politically, it gives Republicans a chance to sow discord and create distractions as they force Democrats to vote on controversial issues.
Congress & Courtswtaq.com

U.S. Senate debate on $3.5 trillion spending plan enters second day

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Debate on a $3.5 trillion spending blueprint for President Joe Biden’s top priorities entered a second day Wednesday in the U.S. Senate, where lawmakers sparred over the need for massive spending to fight climate change and poverty. After months of haggling, the Senate on Tuesday passed a...
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Senate Democrats Unveil $3.5 Trillion Sanders-Schumer Spending Plan

Senate Democrats on Monday released the full text of the $3.5 trillion budget resolution they’re seeking to pass this week on a party-line vote. The proposal, introduced by Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), is separate from the 2,702-page, $1 trillion infrastructure bill the Senate is expected to pass on Tuesday. Democrats are seeking to pass the resolution using a parliamentary process known as reconciliation, which requires a simple majority of just 50 votes.

Comments / 25

Community Policy