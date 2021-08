It’s time for the House to pass the much-needed, once-in-a-century infrastructure bill that came out of the Senate with strong bipartisan support. Why is this so important? New Jersey has the third-worst roads in the nation, a third of our bridges need repairs, and our critical train tunnel to New York is 113 years old and literally crumbling. We also have far too many schools with dangerous lead-coated pipes harming our children’s drinking water and too few homes with high-speed internet.