Tropical Storm Watch issued for Guam by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 20:38:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 06:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: All persons on Guam should review their preparedness plan and be ready to implement it, should a warning be issued for their area. If you have a generator, make sure it is in working condition and that you have enough fuel on hand. Listen for the latest statements and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Guam TROPICAL DEPRESSION 16W MOVING QUICKLY WESTWARD .NEW INFORMATION A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for Rota. .AREAS AFFECTED This local statement provides information and recommended actions for people on Guam and Rota .Watches/Warnings A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for Rota. A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for Guam. Tropical storm conditions, including damaging winds of 39 mph or more, are possible late Monday night and Tuesday for both islands. .STORM INFORMATION At 700 PM CHST...0900 UTC...the center of Tropical Depression 16W was located near Latitude 12.8 degrees North and Longitude 153.9 degrees East...moving west at 24 mph. Maximum sustained winds remain at 35 mph. .SITUATION OVERVIEW Tropical Depression 16W was located about 615 miles east of Guam at 700 PM ChST, moving west at 24 mph. The current forecast track has 16W passing just south of Guam around midday Tuesday as a tropical storm. .NEXT UPDATE The next local statement will be issued by 300 AM Monday morning, or sooner if needed. TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT .PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS WIND INFORMATION East to northeast winds of 10 to 15 mph are expected through Monday night. Winds are expected to increase Tuesday morning as 16W approaches, and could reach 40 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph during the day. STORM SURGE AND SURF INFORMATION Surf will be 3 to 5 feet on east facing reefs through Monday night, but could become dangerous at 10 to 15 feet along east facing shores Tuesday. Coastal inundation of 1 to 2 feet is possible. RAINFALL From 4 to 8 inches of rain is possible Monday night through Tuesday night in heavy showers and thunderstorms as Tropical Storm 16W passes Guam.

