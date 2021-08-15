Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Fauci says 3rd COVID shot 'critical' for immunocompromised: 'They're still quite vulnerable'

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom, Erica Brosnan
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the president, spoke with WCBS 880 on Friday and explained the importance of the booster shots for the immunocompromised as the delta variant and COVID-19 continues to surge across the United States.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

33K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Covid#News Talk#Wcbs 880#Americans#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 8 Words Every American Should Hear

With 90 million Americans still not vaccinated, and even vaccinated passing the virus to others, an alarming fact has arisen: You could unwittingly pass the COVID Delta variant on to an unvaccinated kid. Because more and more of them are getting sick. That's one warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who spoke with CNBC's Closing Bell about the rise in hospitalizations, when you should get your booster and when this new surge might peak. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

COREY TAYLOR Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'I'm Very, Very Sick'

Corey Taylor has tested positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated. As a result of his diagnosis, the SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman will be unable to appear at the Astronomicon eclectic pop culture convention in Ann Arbor, Michigan this weekend. Taylor shared the news of his COVID-19 infection in a...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You've Done This, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination Is 82 Times Higher

As the Delta variant wreaks havoc across the U.S, we're hearing more and more about people testing positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated. These breakthrough infections are expected and can happen to anyone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Las Vegas tourists, wedding guests, and even White House officials have all been hit with breakthrough infections over the last month. But the risk isn't the same across the board: New research has found that some people do have a dramatically higher risk of getting COVID after vaccination.
Public Healthdeseret.com

Dr. Fauci says everyone will need COVID-19 booster shots soon

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has confirmed that COVID-19 booster shots are on the way, and everyone will likely need to get one. “Inevitably there will be a time when we’ll have to give boosts,” he told NBC News’ “Today” on Wednesday.
Public Healthriverbender.com

FDA Approves Supplemental Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines For Some Immunocompromised Individuals

PEORIA - The federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved allowing a third, supplemental dose of two COVID-19 vaccines for certain immunocompromised individuals who need extra protection. The supplemental vaccines are currently approved for Pfizer (ages 12-over) or Moderna vaccines (ages 18-over). Health agencies are also studying the safety of supplemental doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Public HealthSeattle Times

Fauci: COVID vaccine booster shots may go ‘soon’ to most vulnerable

Anthony Fauci, the U.S.’s top infectious-disease doctor, said Covid-19 vaccine booster shots should be given “reasonably soon” to people with weakened immune systems. “We need to look at them in a different light,” Fauci said on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS” on Sunday. “We would certainly be boosting those people before we boost the general population that’s been vaccinated, and we should be doing that reasonably soon.”
Pharmaceuticalscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims The CDC Director Said COVID-19 Vaccines Are ‘Failing’

An image shared on Facebook claims CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said COVID-19 vaccines are “failing” and vaccinated individuals can be “super-spreaders.”. There is no record of Walensky saying that vaccines are “failing” or that vaccinated individuals are “super-spreaders.” In a recent press release, she said the viral loads of vaccinated people infected with the Delta variant were “similarly high” to those of unvaccinated individuals.
Public HealthMuskogee Daily Phoenix

5 Things to know: Why do some people get COVID-19 after getting vaccinated?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention addresses why some people might get COVID-19 after being vaccinated. 1 Do some individuals get COVID-19 although they've been fully vaccinated?. A small percentage of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will still develop COVID-19 illness. COVID-19 vaccines are effective. However, a small percentage...
Public HealthNEWS10 ABC

Once a skeptic, NIH director endorses COVID-19 booster shot

CHICAGO (NewsNation) — When August began, Dr. Francis Collins was still not convinced people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 would need a booster dose anytime soon. Breakthrough cases were (and still are) rare, and the vaccine is keeping most of those patients out of the hospital. However, he said...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public HealthPosted by
Parade

Here’s What Symptoms of COVID-19 Look Like if You’re Vaccinated

Sneezing, coughing, some fatigue … these are all symptoms that might signify a developing cold. But they might also be the early signs of COVID-19. But wait—you’re fully vaccinated. Could it still be COVID? It can be a little hard to know, but you shouldn’t assume they can’t be COVID symptoms just because you’re vaccinated. Here’s what you need to know about what COVID symptoms look like if you’re vaccinated.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy